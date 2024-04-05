Uniswap Surpasses $2 Trillion in Trading Volume

Decentralized exchange Uniswap has surpassed $2 trillion in all-time trading volume , achieving this milestone five and a half years after its launch in November 2018. The community expected the milestone to be reached within 24 hours on April 4. Uniswap is offering a $20,000 prize to the first person who records and sends a video clip of the Dune Analytics dashboard showing the trading volume reaching $2 trillion.
The trading volume is calculated from various blockchains that support Uniswap, including Ethereum, Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum, Celo, BNB Chain, Base, Blast, and the Avalanche Network
Uniswap Decentralized Exchange Trading Volume Milestone Cryptocurrency
