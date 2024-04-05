Uniswap Surpasses $2 Trillion in Trading Volume

Decentralized exchange Uniswap has surpassed $2 trillion in all-time trading volume , achieving this milestone five and a half years after its launch in November 2018. The community expected the milestone to be reached within 24 hours on April 4. Uniswap is offering a $20,000 prize to the first person who records and sends a video clip of the Dune Analytics dashboard showing the trading volume reaching $2 trillion.

The trading volume is calculated from various blockchains that support Uniswap, including Ethereum, Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum, Celo, BNB Chain, Base, Blast, and the Avalanche Network

