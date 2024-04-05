Ethereum Layer-2 Protocol Starknet Faces Block Reorganization and Transaction Backlog

Ethereum layer-2 protocol Starknet experienced a block reorganization , causing a backlog of transactions. The protocol's block monitoring tool, Starkscan , showed a four-hour outage in block production.

Starknet released a statement explaining that a rounding error bug caused the reorganization, resulting in transaction rejections and reversions.

Ethereum Starknet Layer-2 Protocol Block Reorganization Transaction Backlog Starkscan Rounding Error Bug

