Understanding the Evolution of COVID-19 and its Variants

The coronavirus has come a long way since 2020. While the days of sanitizing Amazon packages and standing six feet apart may feel like they’re behind us (and they very well may be), the SARS-Co-V-2 virus (which causes COVID-19), continues to evolve. With Alpha, Delta, Omicron, and more iterations, it’s normal to wonder how many COVID variants are there? Ahead, experts explain the evolution of COVID-19, and the latest variants of concern. Meet the experts: Linda Yancey, M.D.
, an infectious diseases specialist at Memorial Hermann Hospital; and Peter Kasson, M.D., Ph.D., B.S., of University of Virginia’s departments of Molecular Physiology and Biomedical Engineering.What is a COVID variant?A variant is just a slightly changed virus, Linda Yancey, M.D., an infectious diseases specialist at Memorial Hermann Hospital says. “Viruses go through generations just like people do. And like people, each virus generation is a little different from the one that came before,” she say
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 139. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 139. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 139. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 139. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: Medscape - 🏆 139. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: engadget - 🏆 139. / 28,125 Read more »