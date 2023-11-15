The Paradox of Freeways in Los Angeles

Once upon a time, as the saying goes, there were two institutions that reliably connected the vast and varied corners of Los Angeles: The Times and the freeways. The Times, of course, has struggled in well-publicized ways to retain its reach and influence, but the freeways still unquestionably provide a kind of civic glue. Which is paradoxical, of course, because the construction of freeways has always also meant the bisecting of neighborhoods they displace.
That which connects us, ironically, also isolates us. I know a Santa Monica native who left Southern California because she felt her beloved city was ruined after the 10 Freeway, which opened in 1966, sliced it in two. Freeways play an outsized role in the life of an unwalkable, car-obsessed city like Los Angeles. When one goes down, the ripples are felt far and wide. The fire that broke out on No
