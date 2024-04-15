UFL's Onside Kick Alternative Leads to Exciting Comebacks

The UFL ’s onside kick alternative is working. In fact, a team has overcome a double-digit deficit inside the final three minutes of a game for the second time in two weeks because of it. Following a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game when the other team is trailing, the scoring team can opt to go for a fourth-and-12 scrimmage play from the minus 28-yard line to retain possession of the ball rather than attempting an onside kick.

Louis Battlehawks The Battlehawks defense fought off a late surge from the San Antonio Brahmas in their 31-24 win at the Alamodome on Sunday. With less than two minutes remaining in the game, St. Louis was forced to punt. The Brahmas scored 12 points in the final 48 seconds of regulation to win in Week 2. Against the Battlehawks, there would be no such late-game heroics. St.

