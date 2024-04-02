NFL Changes Kickoff Rules, Bans Surprise Onside Kicks

The NFL is changing the kickoff as we know it, and surprise onside kicks are now banned. Normal onside kicks are almost impossible to recover due to numerous rule changes, such that there have been attempts to invent an alternative to the onside kick in an effort to gain consecutive possessions. One such (repeatedly shot down) idea is the 4th-and-long conversion.
Here’s the Philadelphia Eagles’ failed proposal: I’m not sure what would happen in case of a defensive penalty in this scenario when all post-snap defensive penalties are automatic first downs, but the concept seems intriguing enough. A 4th-and-20 conversion rate is already low, but also it’s higher than an onside kick. I randomly had a half-baked idea earlier in the week spurred on by the changes to the kickoff. If a team is trailing in the 4th quarter by at least 9 points and scores a touchdown, they can choose to go for two points from the 15-yard lin
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »
Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »