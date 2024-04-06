UConn favored to eclipse team total against Alabama in Final Four matchup

The second Final Four matchup pits the defending champs UConn against a high-octane attack in Alabama . Our March Madness picks believe an uptempo style of play will suit the Huskies just fine as they eclipse their team total . Standing in UConn’s way in this evening's semifinal are the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide , who are outsiders in the have the Huskies as hefty 11.5-point favorites, with Connecticut not only rolling over foes but blowing point spreads out of the water.

The Huskies are a perfect 4-0 ATS in the NCAA Tournament and 14-2 ATS in their last 16 games overall. After staying short of the closing 81.5-point team total in the 77-52 blasting of Illinois in the Elite Eight, books are sticking Connecticut with a team O/U at 85.5 points. It’s a warranted number considering the pace of play and potential for a shootout that the Crimson Tide bring to the table

