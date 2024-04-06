Lakers Take Advantage of Opportunity to Gain Ground

The opportunity began Friday night in Boston, when the Celtics hung onto the smallest threads of their lead to beat the Sacramento Kings. It continued in New Orleans when the lowly San Antonio Spurs pulled off an upset win against the Pelicans. With the Lakers resting at home on Friday night, they came to the arena Saturday with actual ground to gain.

But after six straight games on the road and a cross-country flight back home from Washington, there were real questions about whether the Lakers could take advantage of it. The first game back came on even shorter rest, the team playing their first afternoon home game of the season against a dangerous Cleveland team, which was coming off a blowout loss in Phoenix on Wednesday. It would take a serious effort — but in what’s become increasingly clear over the last two months, the Lakers are looking like a serious tea

Lakers Opportunity Gain Ground NBA Standings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sacramento Kings: A Similar Threat to Denver NuggetsThe Sacramento Kings have similarities to the Denver Nuggets in terms of their playing style and success against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers coach acknowledges the Kings' high-level team and the opportunity to learn from playing against them. The Lakers hope to find defensive answers against the Kings that could also be applicable to their upcoming game against the Nuggets.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

I Quit My $300,000 Banking Job 2 Months Before a Six Figure BonusIf I didn't seize this opportunity, I would live with regret.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

How To Unlock Competitive Advantage With GenAI: A Data-Centric ApproachAnand Santhanam is the global principal delivery leader at Amazon Web Services. Read Anand Santhanam's full executive profile here.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Putin expected to use deadly Moscow attack to Russia's advantage, whoever's to blameRussian officials and pro-Kremlin hawks blame Kyiv for the attack at the Crocus City Hall venue on Friday, despite Islamic State claiming responsibility.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

One Chicago's Future Gives It An Advantage Over Dick Wolf's Original NBC FranchiseIt's a different time for Wolf Ent.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

This Was 'Masters of the Air's Biggest Missed OpportunityEvan is a writer and lifelong sci-fi and fantasy fan. His background is in communications, writing tutoring, and songwriting. He majored in history and was a staff writer for the arts section of his alma mater&039;s campus newspaper. As a Feature Writer for Collider, he primarily writes about Star Wars, and occasionally covers other topics.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »