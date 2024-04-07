U.S. Women's Soccer Star Korbin Albert Booed After Controversial Social Media Posts

U.S. women’s national soccer team star Korbin Albert was booed during a SheBelieves Cup win against Japan Saturday. Albert entered the match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the 78th minute of the match. As the PA announcer mentioned Albert’s name, boos could be heard inside the Atlanta Falcons’ stadium. She entered the match after Lindsey Horan gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead on a penalty kick. The U.S. won the match by that score. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.

COM The apparent animosity toward Albert came after she sparked backlash with social media posts about the LGBTQ+ community. According to The Athletic, one TikTok video she reposted included a sermon that said being gay and 'feeling transgender' is wrong. VIEW THE MOMENT ON

U.S. Women's Soccer Korbin Albert Booed Shebelieves Cup Japan Social Media LGBTQ+ Community

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. women's national soccer vets bummed about Korbin Albert liking, sharing homophobic TikTok postsU.S. women's national soccer team captains Alex Morgan and Lindsay Horan on Wednesday said they were 'extremely saddened' by teammate Korbin Albert's social media activity. The 20-year-old midfielder issued an apology last week after liking and sharing an array of anti-LGBTQ posts on her TikTok account.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

US women’s soccer player Korbin Albert apologizes for sharing ‘insensitive and hurtful’ social media postsKorbin Albert, a midfielder for the U.S. women’s national team, apologized Thursday night for having liked and shared social media posts that she described as “offensive, insensitive and hurtful.”…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan address anti-LGBTQIA+ posts shared by USWNT teammate Korbin AlbertIn a statement on Wednesday, U.S. stars Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan expressed disappointment over the social media activity of teammate Korbin Albert.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

USWNT's Korbin Albert apologizes after Megan Rapinoe decries 'hate'Albert reportedly reposted anti-LGBTQ content and liked a post mocking Rapinoe's injury in her final match.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

USWNT's Korbin Albert apologizes for 'insensitive' social media postsKorbin Albert has issued an apologize via social media after past anti-LGBTQ+ content she liked and reposted resurfaced.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Korbin Albert Apologizes for Posts After Megan Rapinoe’s CriticismUSWNT midfielder Korbin Albert apologized for sharing anti-LGBTQIA+ posts on social media and liking a reel that made fun of Megan Rapinoe’s career-ending injury

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »