Drake Bell Forgives Rider Strong for Supporting His Abuser

Drake Bell revealed that he has forgiven Rider Strong for his past support of the Nickelodeon star's convicted abuser, Brian Peck . After being convicted of sexually abusing a child in 2004, Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender. Last month, Bell, now 37, publicly identified himself as the victim in the case.

Last month, Bell called out Strong, 44, for being among the actors who wrote letters of support for Peck during the former acting and dialogue coach's trial. However, 'The Amanda Show' alum shared an update on his relationship with Strong on Friday. 'I just had the most amazing conversation with @RiderStrong we are all healing together. I have nothing but love and forgiveness for him,' Bell wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Bell broke his silence in the Investigation Discovery docuseries 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,' which premiered last mont

Drake Bell Rider Strong Forgiveness Support Abuser Brian Peck Victim Letters Of Support Relationship

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Drake Bell Calls Out Rider Strong, Will Friedle for Brian Peck SupportDrake Bell slammed Rider Strong and Will Friedle for not making amends with him after they wrote letters of support for sexual abuser Brian Peck

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Drake Bell Forgives Rider Strong After Brian Peck SupportDrake Bell offers his ‘forgiveness’ to ‘Boy Meets World’ alum Rider Strong after he supported Brian Peck during misconduct trial

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

‘Drake & Josh’ Costars Drake Bell and Josh Peck Through the YearsDrake Bell and Josh Peck may have had their ups and downs, but their friendship has always been iconic — take a look at the twosome through the years!

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Drake Bell Didn't Know Brian Peck's Friends Worked on 'Drake and Josh'Drake Bell found out who wrote letters of support for Brian Peck two decades after working with some of the actors

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Drake Bell details childhood sexual abuse by Brian PeckFormer “Drake & Josh' star Drake Bell shared the disturbing details in an upcoming documentary series.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Mom From Drake and Josh Supports Drake Bell After Brian Peck AbuseNancy Sullivan, who played Drake Bell's mother on 'Drake and Josh,' applauded him for speaking out about being abused by Brian Peck

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »