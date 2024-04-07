Drake Bell Forgives Rider Strong for Supporting His Abuser

Drake Bell revealed that he has forgiven Rider Strong for his past support of the Nickelodeon star's convicted abuser, Brian Peck . After being convicted of sexually abusing a child in 2004, Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender. Last month, Bell, now 37, publicly identified himself as the victim in the case.
Last month, Bell called out Strong, 44, for being among the actors who wrote letters of support for Peck during the former acting and dialogue coach's trial. However, 'The Amanda Show' alum shared an update on his relationship with Strong on Friday. 'I just had the most amazing conversation with @RiderStrong we are all healing together. I have nothing but love and forgiveness for him,' Bell wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Bell broke his silence in the Investigation Discovery docuseries 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,' which premiered last mont
Drake Bell Rider Strong Forgiveness Support Abuser Brian Peck Victim Letters Of Support Relationship
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »