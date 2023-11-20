U.S. Households Can Order Four More Free Covid Tests

Each U.S. household can now order four more free Covid tests, to be sent out by the federal government starting the week of Nov. 27. The Department of Health and Human Services announced the new round of test shipments Monday as the holiday season begins — a time when public health experts typically expect cases of Covid, flu, colds and respiratory syncytial virus to surge. As with the previous five rounds of government-issued Covid tests, orders can be placed online at Covid.gov.
People who didn’t take advantage of the last offer in September can still order the four rapid antigen tests made available then, for a total of eight tests. The only information required is a name and a home address — no health insurance information needed. The order page warns that although tests may arrive with expiration dates that have passed, the Food and Drug Administration has extended the dates for most approved tests. So users can check the true expiration dates of their Covid tests on the FDA’s regularly updated lis
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 395. / 23,4375 Read more »
Four takeaways from Indiana Pacers four preseason gamesThe Pacers begin the regular season tomorrow
Source: startelegram - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »
Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 395. / 23,4375 Read more »