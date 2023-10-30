NFL Week 8: Panthers 15, Texans 13 — Four Winners, Four Losers

There's an old saying, when a fan base feels perpetually cursed, that the gods of whatever sport we are talking about"won't let us have nice things." Certainly, the last two or three years, that's how it's felt for fans of the Houston Texans. I feel comfortable now, in 2023, that the gods will let us have nice things. DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud, they are nice!

After Sunday's 15-13 Texans loss to the previously winless Carolina Panthers, though, it's quite clear that, while the gods are letting us have nice things again, actually enjoying those nice things is going to be a week to week endeavor. This was our first time seeing DeMeco Ryans' team coming out of a bye week, and the results were disastrous.

The AFC is a mosh pit of very average teams right now. If the season ended today, the final two playoff spots would got to the 4-3 Browns and 4-3 Steelers. There are two other 4-3 teams that would miss the playoffs. Then, there's a sea of 3-win teams, about a half dozen in all. The Texans are one of them. A win Sunday would have kept them above the fray of AFC mediocrity. Instead, they arrived home Sunday night as one of the many faces of it. headtopics.com

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at

