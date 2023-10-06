Two men wanted for attempted luring of two young girls in Seattle

attempted luring of two girlsWhen officers arrived in the 6200 block of 60th Avenue Northeast, they spoke with staff at the school.

Officers were told two young girls -- ages 5 and 7 -- were walking on the sidewalk along 62nd Avenue Northeast when a car with two men inside approached them. The men passed the girls, then did a U-Turn before the driver asked if they wanted to get into the car. The girls said no.A neighbor who knows the girls saw the car approach them and then offered the girls a ride to safely drop them off at school.The car was described as a sedan with a unique coloring of bluish-purple.

If you have information about the incident, contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

