Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon falls 57% in September

The total area cleared in the Amazon in the first nine months of the year fell 49.5%, according to preliminary data from Brazilian space research agency INPE.

Ending illegal deforestation is a priority of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration both internationally and domestically, after destruction in the rainforest surged under his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.Deforestation and fires usually spike in the Amazon in August and September, when the weather turns drier.

The upbeat data, however, comes at a time when the Amazon is suffering from the worst drought in the last 40 years, which increases the risk of wildfires. The drought has led water levels of key rivers of the region to fall and hindered local communities' access to food and drinking supplies.

