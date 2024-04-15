Two Bodies Found in Oklahoma, No Chance of Kansas Women Being Alive

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday there is 'no' chance that Kansas women Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley are still alive following the discovery of two bodies in a rural part of the state. OSBI public information manager Hunter McKee made the admission at a press conference after telling Fox News Digital earlier this morning that they 'still have to wait for proper identification from the medical examiner’s office.

' TWO BODIES RECOVERED IN OKLAHOMA, AS OSBI YET TO RELEASE IDS OR CAUSE OF DEATH McKee also told reporters, 'We are extremely grateful that we were able to locate and arrest the four people that we believe are responsible for this crime.' The OSBI confirmed Saturday that four individuals were in custody. One was arrested in Texas County while the other three were arrested in Cimarron County.

Oklahoma Kansas Bodies Found Missing Women Foul Play Investigation

