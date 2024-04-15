Passenger Banned and Faces Prison Time for Repeatedly Groping Woman on Flight

Desmond D. Bostick, 25, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit a felony on April 11, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington wrote in a news release. He admitted to repeatedly touching the woman, a stranger, to 'arouse his sexual desires' on the June 20 Alaska Airlines flight from San Diego to Seattle, according to his plea agreement filed in Seattle federal court.

When the flight landed in Seattle, Bostick 'quickly' left, according to court records, and the woman 'immediately' told Alaska Airlines flight attendants what had transpired, prompting a police investigation. US AIRPORTS ADAPT TO TRAVEL SURGE BY EXPANDING USE OF TECHNOLOGY TO PROCESS PASSENGERS Airline personnel provided Bostick's identity to Port of Seattle Police.

Passenger Groping Banned Prison Time Alaska Airlines

