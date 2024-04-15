Two Arrested at New York Migrant Shelter for Obstructing Police Response

by RAY LEWIS | The National DeskThe Yonkers Police Department apprehended Arnal Kent, a resident at the Ramada Inn, after he allegedly became violent with the shelter’s staff. A New York police department arrested two people at a migrant shelter Tuesday for allegedly obstructing a response to disorderly conduct .

Kent was allegedly attacking people during a staff inspection of his room. As police tried to arrest him, the resident pulled away while using a door to impede officers, according to a video of the incident reviewed by TND. Other bystanders formed a crowd and pulled on Kent to seemingly prevent the officers from transporting him to the squad car.

Police booked Hernandez for assault, while Kent was released with a ticket to appear in court on charges of resisting arrest, obstruction, disorderly conduct and menacing.Suspected migrant shoplifters threw rocks, assaulted NY officers during arrest, police say New York City Mayor Eric Adams has urged the federal government to assist with the influx of migrants, arguing its unprecedented scale has necessitated a national effort.

