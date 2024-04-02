Twice-daily PPI dose leads to higher histologic response rates in EoE patients

A twice-daily dose of a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) leads to higher histologic response rates in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), according to a retrospective cohort study. The study aimed to determine the optimal dosing strategy for inducing histologic remission in patients with EoE. The researchers recruited 305 adult patients with newly diagnosed, treatment-naive EoE and compared the efficacy of standard, moderate, and high PPI doses.

The primary outcome was a histologic response, defined as fewer than 15 eosinophils/hpf on repeat esophageal biopsies. The study found that the twice-daily 20 mg PPI dose had a higher histologic response rate compared to the once-daily 40 mg PPI dose in the moderate-dose group

