President Biden's Transgender Celebration on Easter Angers Hispanic and Christian Voters

President Joe Biden’s religious-themed celebration of transgenderism during Easter weekend may further damage his tepid support among the many American voters who are Hispanic and Christian. Host Frederick Martínez, known by his moniker “El Pachá,” expressed outrage at the White House for observing “Transgender Day of Visibility” on Easter Sunday. This is an abuse, a lack of respect. Don’t come to me with that nonsense. The year has 52 weeks.

How is it possible on the most important week of humanity, when Christ died for us, freed us from sin, confronted and triumphed over death, the Sunday of resurrection? Look, I am very careful and respectful, let everyone do whatever they damn want with their ideas, but not like this. On Friday, Biden’s deputies began touting the claim that the Sunday would be labeled as a “Transgender Day of Visibility.” The deputies insisted the event was not intended to collide with the Christian holy days of Good Friday and Easter Sunday

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden privately in 'rivalry' with Obama, former president's staff predicted Biden 'would suck as president'President Biden compares himself to former President Obama in private as part of a years-long “rivalry' between the two men, a new report reveals.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Biden launches 'Latinos con Biden-Harris' to court Hispanic voters wooed by TrumpPresident Biden's 2024 re-election campaign is launching a new program called 'Latinos con Biden-Harris,' meant to bring in Hispanic voters in key swing states.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

President Biden touts 'best economy in the world' in Easter Monday interviewPresident Biden touted the 'best economy in the world' during an NBC News interview on Monday and said he was optimistic that people would turn out for him in November.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

President Biden Denies Declaring Easter Sunday 'Transgender Day of Visibility'President Joe Biden denies declaring Easter Sunday as the 'Transgender Day of Visibility' despite issuing a proclamation on Good Friday. He claims that Speaker Mike Johnson is 'thoroughly uninformed'.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Transgender Day of Visibility sparks political outrageMembers of the Republican Party say President Biden is putting Transgender people above Easter.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Caitlyn Jenner slams Biden for celebrating Trans Day of Visibility on Easter: 'Disgusted'President Biden has been taking heat for recognizing 'Transgender Day of Visibility' on Easter Sunday.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »