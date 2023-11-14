Turkey's Erdogan Attends Emergency Summit on Gaza Conflict

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in an emergency summit on the war in Gaza. Erdogan has been a vocal supporter of Hamas, but Turkey itself has become a crucial headquarters for the terrorist group. One important figure is Jihad Yaghmour, who acts as a liaison to the Turkish government and intelligence service. Yaghmour was arrested in 1994 for the abduction and murder of an Israeli soldier.

Gaza 's Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a dayslong stalemate in Israel's war against the Hamas militant group. Israel claims the hospital is used by Hamas for military purposes, but Gaza health officials and Hamas deny this. Israel has moved in on Shifa, but Palestinians say it is too dangerous to evacuate the most vulnerable patients. Meanwhile, the hospital is running out of fuel and patients are dying.

Battles between Israel and Hamas around hospitals forced thousands of Palestinians to flee from some of the last perceived safe places in northern Gaza , stranding critically wounded patients, newborns and their caregivers with dwindling supplies and no electricity, health officials said Monday.

The Israeli military conducted a targeted operation against Hamas in Gaza 's largest hospital. Israeli authorities claim the militants use the facility to conceal military operations.

The Israeli military entered Gaza 's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the group.

The Israeli military conducted a targeted operation against Hamas in Gaza 's largest hospital. Israeli authorities claim the militants use the facility for military operations, while Hamas denies the accusations.

The Israeli military entered Gaza 's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a 'precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area' of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the militant group.

