Oleksandr Andrienko, a civilian in Kherson, Ukraine, was injured when a shell fired by Russian forces hit his car. He underwent a leg amputation in a local hospital while shells continued to rain down on the village. This incident is part of Russia's ongoing bombardment of the region, which Putin claims is now part of Russia.
United States Headlines
NEWSMAX: Russian State Media Withdraw Alerts on Troop 'Regrouping' in Southern UkraineTwo Russia n state news agencies published alerts Monday saying Moscow was moving troops to 'more favorable positions' east of the Dnipro River in Ukraine , only to withdraw the information minutes later.
NEWSMAX: Russia: 'Alarming' Zelenskyy Unaware Ukraine Hit Nord StreamThe Kremlin said Monday that The Washington Post report a Ukrainian military officer coordinated the attack on Russia 's Nord Stream pipelines was especially alarming given the newspaper also said Ukraine 's president had not known about it.
