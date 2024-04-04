Trump Tower apartment owners slash prices amid cooling real estate market

In the heart of Manhattan , Trump Tower apartment owners are slashing prices amid a broader cooling in New York City 's real estate market. Eight of 13 million-dollar listings have seen reductions, signaling a shift in the high-end property market where price resilience has traditionally been the norm. In a challenging real estate environment, Trump Tower may be an example of New York City 's fluctuating housing dynamics.

Owners in the building are cutting prices on a range of apartments, with decreases up to 9.2 percent, reflecting broader market pressures and possibly a shift in luxury real estate's perceived value. The trend comes against a backdrop of a slightly recovering citywide median sales price and an inventory at its lowest in seven years, according to a report issued in March by the New York City Comptroller. Shifts in prices at the 58-story tower in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan offer a granular view of the city's market dynamics

Trump Tower Manhattan New York City Real Estate Market Price Reductions High-End Property Market Luxury Real Estate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Campaign Asks 1M 'Patriots' for Their Money to Rescue Trump TowerThe ex-president's campaign team sent a memo on Wednesday asking for help to protect Trump Tower in light of his impending civil fraud bond deadline.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Will Donald Trump Have To Sell Trump Tower To Pay Legal Bills?Trump Tower was valued at $371 million in 2017 but its current worth is unclear and New York's attorney general has said Trump has overvalued the building.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Trump fundraises off threat to Trump Tower for civil fraud bondClarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking/trending news blogger for MSNBC Digital. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Trump May Not Pay $454M Bond, Let Trump Tower Be SeizedFormer President Donald Trump may let New York Attorney General Letitia James seize his iconic Trump Tower and other assets to satisfy the $454 million civil fraud judgment against him.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Chair of company that helped Trump secure bond in fraud case has connection to Trump TowerDon Hankey, the chair of the company that helped former President Donald Trump secure bond in his civil fraud case, has a connection to Trump Tower.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Donald Trump Kept Classified Documents in Trump Tower, Lawyers RevealThe former president held classified material at several of his estates beyond Mar-a-Lago, his lawyers said in their latest court filing.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »