Disney Plus to Release Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Animated Anthology

Disney Plus is set to release Star Wars : Tales of the Empire, an animated anthology that explores the dark side of the Force. The series will consist of six episodes and will focus on the characters Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee .

It will start streaming on May 4th.

