Trump sues Trump Media executives over alleged failures

Yes, just days before Trump Media & Technology Group was listed on the Nasdaq, the ex-president filed a lawsuit against Trump Media executives Wes Moss and Andy Litinsky, claiming the duo failed to properly debut Truth Social, find a merger partner to take the company public, and set up a corporate governance structure for the parent company. For their alleged offenses, Trump wants Moss and Litinsky, Apprentice alums, to be stripped of their 8.

6% stake in the company, currently valued at around $606 million. The suit follows a February filing against Trump from the two men, in which they claimed the former president tried to dilute their shares by increasing the total number of shares in the company from 120 million to 1 billion. At a hearing in Delaware on Monday, the executives told judge Sam Glasscock III that they will request an order barring Trump’s suit against them until their claims are resolve

