Trump Media & Technology Group sues Truth Social co-founders over ownership dispute

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is suing two Truth Social co-founders, arguing they are not entitled to the 8.6% stake in the company they claim to own. TMTG, the social media firm launched by former President Donald Trump, filed a lawsuit last month in Florida court against former "Apprentice" contestants Wesley Moss and Andrew Litinsky, claiming an agreement between the co-founders and Trump himself that laid out ownership is now void.

The suit comes in response to an earlier lawsuit filed in Delaware by Moss and Litinsky, accusing TMTG of trying to improperly dilute their stake. TMTG's filing says a service agreement between the former president and Moss and Litinsky's company, United Atlantic Ventures (UAV), granted UAV 8.6 million shares in the new social media firm and granted Trump 90 million. But TMTG argues Moss and Litinsky's claims are "baseless," saying that TMTG was not a party to the agreement

