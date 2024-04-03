Trump Returns to Campaign Trail Amid Contradictions Over Speaking to Homicide Victim's Family

Rachel Scott, Lalee Ibssa and Soo Rin KimTrump returns to the campaign trail in Wisconsin and Michigan as the battle for swing votes heats up., the family of homicide victim Ruby Garcia told ABC News that the former president has not spoken to them. "I can confirm and assure you he did not speak with me or my immediate family," Mavi Garcia, Ruby Garcia's sister, told ABC's Rachel Scott.

The Trump campaign declined to comment on the record about the contradiction, but sources insisted they don't share details of who they spoke with and what was said during private meetings unless given explicit permission by the families involved. Trump on Tuesday in Grand Rapids used his speech to highlight Garcia's recent death as he attacked immigrants who enter the country illegally. Police have said she was dating the suspect and described the killing last month as a domestic dispute,Trump called Garcia, who was 25, a "beautiful young woman was savagely murdered by an illegal alien crimina

