Trump Did Not Speak to Family of Homicide Victim Ruby Garcia, ABC News Reports

Rachel Scott, Lalee Ibssa and Soo Rin Kim, the family of homicide victim Ruby Garcia told ABC News that the former president has not spoken to them. "I can confirm and assure you he did not speak with me or my immediate family," Mavi Garcia, Ruby Garcia's sister, told ABC's Rachel Scott.

The Trump campaign declined to comment on the record about the contradiction, but sources insisted they don't share details of who they spoke with and what was said during private meetings unless given explicit permission by the families involved. Trump on Tuesday in Grand Rapids used his speech to highlight Garcia's recent death as he attacked immigrants who enter the country illegally. Police have said she was dating the suspect and described the killing last month as a domestic dispute,Trump called Garcia, who was 25, a "beautiful young woman was savagely murdered by an illegal alien criminal

Sister says Trump never contacted family about Ruby Garcia's death'He did not speak with any of us, so it was kind of shocking seeing that he had said that he had spoke with us.'

Ruby Garcia's family disputes Trump talked with them after he used her name at eventRuby Garcia's family disputes that Trump spoke to them despite what he said on the campaign trail as he attacked immigrants suspected of crimes

Garcia family says Trump did not speak with them about Ruby's deathIn a recent speech, the former president claimed he spoke with loved ones of Ruby Garcia, who was killed by her boyfriend.

Casa Ruby Founder Ruby Corado Arrested, Charged With Fraud

Previously Deported Illegal Alien Charged with Murdering 25-Year-Old Ruby Garcia

Rep. John James: Ruby Garcia Latest Victim of 'Biden's Open Border Policies'

