Trump Arrives at Court for Hush-Money Trial

Donald Trump arrived Monday at a New York court for the start of jury selection in his hush-money trial , marking a singular moment in American history as the former president answers to criminal charges that he falsified business records in order to stifle stories about his sex life .The first trial of any former U.S.
The charges center on $130,000 in payments that Trump’s company made to his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen. He had paid that sum on Trump’s behalf to keep porn actor Stormy Daniels from going public, a month before the election, with her claims of a sexual encounter with the married mogul a decade earlier.Prosecutors say the payments to Cohen were falsely logged as legal fees in order to cloak their actual purpose. Trump's lawyers say the disbursements indeed were legal expenses, not a cover-up.
Donald Trump Court Hush-Money Trial Criminal Charges Business Records Sex Life Campaign Presidency
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »
Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »
Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »