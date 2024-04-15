U.S. Citizen Arrested on Drug Charges in Moscow Appears in Court

A U.S. citizen arrested on drug charges in Moscow amid soaring Russia-U.S. tensions has appeared in courtA U.S. citizen arrested on drug charges in Moscow amid soaring Russia-U.S. tensions over Ukraine appeared in court on Monday.
In January, the U.S. State Department said it was aware of reports of the recent detention of a U.S. citizen and noted that it “has no greater priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas,” but refrained from further comment, citing privacy considerations. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued a similar statement at the time.
In the interview, the man said that he was born in the Perm region in the Ural Mountains in 1991 and was adopted by an American couple when he was two. He said that he traveled to Russia to find his Russian mother and eventually met her in a TV show in Moscow.
U.S. Citizen Drug Charges Moscow Russia-U.S. Tensions Ukraine
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »