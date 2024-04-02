Todd Phillips Unveils Poster for Joker Sequel Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

Todd Phillips unveils poster for Joker sequel featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. The poster shows Phoenix's Arthur Fleck and Gaga's Dr. Harleen Quinzel dancing together in formal attire. The tagline 'The World Is a Stage' is displayed under the title, with the release date of October 4, 2024. A trailer is set to release on April 9. Phoenix reprises his role as Joker, while Gaga plays his love interest. Zazie Beetz returns as Arthur's former neighbor, Sophie Dumond.

Other cast members include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey

