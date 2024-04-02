4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Washington State

A flood watch is in effect for Monroe, Orleans, Genesee, Livingston, and Wyoming Counties from 2 AM Wednesday until 2 PM Thursday. Authorities say 4-year-old Ariel Garcia was found dead in Washington state on Friday, March 28, 2024. According to court filings, police believe Garcia stabbed the boy 'up to 41 times' in a gruesome attack inside an apartment in Everett last week.

Investigators allege the boy's death may have stemmed from a custody dispute between Garcia and her mother, who petitioned on March 25 to obtain guardianship of the boy. I found there to be reason to believe that this intent to cause death was premeditated due to Janet being involved in an ongoing custody issue with her mother,” a detective wrote in an arrest report. The detective described in graphic detail the injuries to the child, which included defensive wounds to his arms and hands

