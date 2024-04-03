Tilman Michael to Succeed Donald Palumbo as Chorus Director at Metropolitan Opera

Tilman Michael, the former chorus master at Oper Frankfurt, will become the new chorus director of the Metropolitan Opera, succeeding Donald Palumbo. Michael has extensive experience in the field, having worked at the National Theater in Mannheim and the Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth.

He has also collaborated with Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin in the past.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tilman Michael to become Metropolitan Opera chorus director, succeeding Donald PalumboTilman Michael will become chorus director of the Metropolitan Opera next season following the retirement of Donald Palumbo after 17 years as chorus master.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Tilman Michael to become Metropolitan Opera chorus director, succeeding Donald PalumboTilman Michael will become chorus director of the Metropolitan Opera next season following the retirement of Donald Palumbo after 17 years as chorus master.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Tilman Michael to become Metropolitan Opera chorus director, succeeding Donald PalumboTilman Michael will become chorus director of the Metropolitan Opera next season following the retirement of Donald Palumbo after 17 years as chorus master.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Michael: Larenz Tate, Kat Graham, & More Cast in Michael Jackson BiopicLarenz Tate, Kat Graham, Jessica Sula, and more join the cast of Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Wears Singer's Iconic Varsity Jacket on Set of Michael BiopicMichael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson was photographed in Los Angeles on the set of the Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic 'Michael' wearing a varsity jacket similar to the ones worn by the King of Pop in the 1980s. See the set photos.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

‘Michael’ Cast: Who’s Who In The Michael Jackson BiopicThe Michael Jackson biopic Michael has been ramping up on casting. See the cast and who they are playing.

Source: DEADLINE - 🏆 109. / 63 Read more »