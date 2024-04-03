Unlocking the Secrets of Disease Resistance in Chrysanthemums

Scientists have developed a holistic approach to combat black spot disease in chrysanthemums by unlocking the secrets of disease resistance. The researchers have identified key genes and proteins that play a role in the plant's defense mechanism against the disease.

This knowledge can be used to develop new strategies for disease management and improve the resistance of chrysanthemums to black spot disease.

