TikTok Video Sparks Interest in Psychological Study on Attraction

A viral TikTok by a Cornell psychology PhD student has rekindled interest in a 2006 psychological study that made correlation between people's personality preference in a partner and what they find attractive.

Mary Ross, who posts on TikTok under the handle @marypatross, posed a simple question in her now-viral video: which of four men would viewers choose to date? She then unpacked the study's findings, revealing that people tend to find faces attractive if they possess physical traits associated with their preferred personality traits in romantic partners. The original study used computer graphics to create composite faces based on participants' personality preferences. A hundred participants rated the attractiveness of computer generated faces of the opposite sex, and filled out a questionnaire on desired personality traits

