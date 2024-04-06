Mom Mistakenly Uses Shower Gel Instead of Olive Oil in Dinner

A video showing a mom 'devastated' after discovering that the 'pure Greek olive' oil she had used to make dinner was actually shower gel has gone viral on TikTok. The clip was shared by @kameron_jane and has received more than 5.7 million views since it was posted on April 5. A message across the video, which shows a woman speaking to the camera, reads: 'You'll never actually believe what my mom actually did to dinner.' The woman says: 'Look at what my poor mother did.

She just cooked this beautiful meal... Tuscan chicken... in this amazing sauce' made with 'this pure Greek olive oil that she had ordered online.' The camera shows the chicken dish before later showing a hand holding a bottle with a label saying 'Pure Greek Olive.' The camera pans back to the kitchen counter as the woman says, 'this delicious meal that she spent forever on... only after she finished, did we discover that it's shower gel

Mom Devastated Pure Greek Olive Oil Shower Gel Tiktok Viral

