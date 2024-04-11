Thousands Support Legislation to Protect Children in Custody Battles

Thousands of people on Long Island are voicing their support for legislation to protect children who may be pawns in custody and visitation proceedings. The grassroots movement was started by a Manhasset mother whose young daughter, Kyra, was brutally murdered by her abusive father during court-ordered visitation . Pinwheels spin in a Manhasset park, symbols of all the children murdered in New York state in the past decade, pawns in custody battles between parents.

Witnesses told family court despite observing warning signs -- his stalking, harassment and purchase of guns -- judges still awarded joint custody. Since then, Franchetti has been on a mission -- Kyra's Law -- to reform the state's divorce and family courts, mandating judicial training and a critical look at mental health and custody adjudications

