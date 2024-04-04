California Proposes Legislation to Protect Victims of Online Harassment

Victims of online harassment in California may soon have a new tool to protect themselves. Proposed state legislation would allow victims of 'doxing' to take their case to court. While doxing is considered a crime, there are currently no civil protections in place for victims.

This bill aims to change that by giving victims the opportunity to sue their cyber-attackers and seek justice.

