The White House and lawmakers weigh linking Ukraine and Israel aid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration and key lawmakers in Congress are actively discussing whether aid to Israel could be linked to more funding for Ukraine as a strategy to pass both spending priorities, according to an administration official and two pro-Ukraine Republican lawmakers.

The short-term spending bill that Biden signed into law last month to avoid a government shutdown didn’t include any new funding for Ukraine, kicking off a debate about how to handle the matter. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was subsequently ousted last Tuesday, and GOP members are aiming to elect a new speaker this week.

Read more:

NBCNews »

White House considers adding Ukraine to Israel aid packageBiden, seeking ways to push Ukraine aid through Congress, may tie it to a more popular package of support for Israel. Some conservatives are likely to cry foul.

The Debrief with Chris Irvine: What happened in Congress and at the White House last weekWashington Examiner Staff

GOP criticism that White House funded Iran ahead of Israel attack is 'false narrative,' Blinken arguesHouse Majority Leader Steve Scalise had called it a sign of 'appeasement.'

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says 'we need help from the White House' on migrant crisisIllinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a close ally of President Biden, tells 'Face the Nation' that as thousands of migrants have come into Chicago, 'we understand the humanitarian crisis that we're addressing – but we can't address this by ourselves. We need help from the White House.'

Illinois governor says White House has ‘heard’ him on migrantsGov. JB Pritzker is pushing for a centralized authority.

White House condemns ‘cruel and unacceptable’ posts about Interior spokesmanWhite House officials are condemning what they’re calling “cruel and unacceptable” targeting of a senior appointee at the Interior Department, who is also an LGBTQ activist.