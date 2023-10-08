Illinois governor says White House has ‘heard’ him on migrants

Immigrants from Venezuela are reflected in a marble wall while taking shelter at the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station on May 1, 2023. | Charles Rex Arbogast/AP PhotoIllinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Sunday the White House has “heard” his calls to put together a singular office to manage asylum-seekers.

“They heard me, you know, there are so many departments that are responsible for helping to care for these asylum-seekers, as well as managing them as they cross the border, I hope that they will put one office together,” Pritzker said during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.

Chicago is one of a handful of Democratic strongholds struggling to keep up with the flow of migrants arriving after crossing the border. More and more, leaders in those cities and states are finding themselves at odds with the Biden administration as the flood of asylum-seekers threatens to overwhelm their shelter systems. headtopics.com

“Governors and mayors from border states have shipped people to our state like cargo in a dehumanizing attempt to score political points. The people of Illinois are kind and generous. We believe in the fundamental right of every human, especially those facing persecution, to find refuge and live with dignity in this great country of ours,” Pritzkeron Oct. 2.

In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has publicly feuded with Biden over the migrant crisis in his city, and leaders in Massachusetts have recently become more forceful in demanding action from the White House.“We’re a welcoming state, and we understand the humanitarian crisis that we’re addressing. But we can’t address this all by ourselves, and we need help from the White House,” he said. headtopics.com

Chicago is set to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, and while Pritzker said he is “confident” the city will have a better handle on its migrant situation, “it will require help from the federal government,” he said.

