The Walking Dead: Dead City Adds Silent Hill Actor Adrien Coates

Described as a “heavily recurring role,” Coates will be playing the character of Bruegel , the leader of one of the fiercest gangs in New York City who is more manipulative and intelligent than we might have assumed. This marks Coates’ latest horror project after previously appearing in movies like 2006’s Silent Hill and 2010’s Resident Evil: Afterlife, as well as in shows such as Poltergeist: The Legacy and Ghost Wars.
The Walking Dead: Dead City is created and executive produced by Eli Jorné, who also serves as the showrunner. The spin-off is led by franchise vets Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, who are also executive producing with Scott M. Gimple. The cast also includes Gaius Charles, Mahina Napoleon, Željko Ivanek, Jonathan Higginbotham, Trey Santiago-Hudson, Logan Kim, and Charlie Solis. “In Season 1, the unlikely duo of Maggie and Negan travel into post-apocalyptic Manhattan, which was long ago cut off from the mainlan
