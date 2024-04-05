Nightbitch: A Film Adaptation of Rachel Yoder's Novel

Nightbitch is a movie based on Rachel Yoder 's novel of the same name. It tells the story of a woman who embraces the feral power of motherhood and suspects she may be turning into a canine. The film is written and directed by Marielle Heller , known for her previous works such as The Diary of a Teenage Girl and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Amy Adams stars in the lead role.

