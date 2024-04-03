The Twilight Zone: A Classic Science-Fiction Anthology Series

Rod Serling's iconic anthology series, The Twilight Zone, was monumental for television and gave audiences memorable episodes such as 'Time Enough at Last' and 'Nightmare at 20,000 Feet' that, today, are instilled in basic pop culture.

Originally airing in 1959, The Twilight Zone ran for five seasons, featuring big names and future stars, including Robert Redford, Burgess Meredith, and William Shatner, as well as unforgettable stories that transported audiences to a world of boundless imagination. Even though the series dabbles in several different genres, like mystery and horror, The Twilight Zone is science-fiction at its core, and while some episodes are entirely impossible, many are considered to be hard science-fiction. Hard science fiction is a subgenre that is grounded in the accuracy and logic of modern science, like artificial intelligence and space travel

10 Creepiest 'Twilight Zone' Episodes, Ranked

The Iconic 'Twilight Zone' Episode That Was Remade — Twice

This 'Twilight Zone' Episode Is 'Night at the Museum' Meets 'House of Wax'

These creatures of the 'twilight zone' are vital to our oceans

