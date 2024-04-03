Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Video of Son Bronze Kissing Teddy Bear

Brittany Mahomes can’t get over how adorable her son Bronze is. “If this isn’t the cutest thing you have ever seen I’m not sure what is,” Mahomes, 28, captioned a video of her 16-month-old via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 2. In the clip, Brittany and husband Patrick Mahomes’ baby boy could be seen sitting in a chair wearing loungewear next to a large cream-colored teddy bear.

Brittany then prompted her son with the word “kisses,” resulting in Bronze leaning over and landing a sweet smooch on his furry friend’s nose. The endearing moment comes a few days after the Kansas City entrepreneur, who is also mom to daughter Sterling, 3, shared several pictures of her family’s holiday weekend celebration. “Happy Easter🤍🐰,” Brittany captioned a carousel of the foursome wearing coordinating blue outfits as they posed next to a poo

