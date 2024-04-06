The Triple Team: Are the Jazz bad enough at the end of the season that the NBA should change its rules?

Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz ’s 131-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. This might be the least competitive basketball game I’ve ever watched: the Jazz were down 13-2 after three minutes, 24-4 after five minutes, down 30 at half, and never got particularly close. On a Friday night, I’ll admit — I didn’t want to be watching this game. I wanted to be hanging out with my friends, watching the Iowa/UConn game.

But at least I’m paid to watch the Jazz game. On the other hand, about 18,000 fans paid for tickets at the (formerly known as) Staples Center, and then there are just over that many who paid for a season subscription to Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz Los Angeles Clippers Basketball Game Competitive

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sltrib / 🏆 316. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Triple Team: Can Jazz make Lauri Markkanen a No. 1 option in the 4th?Markkanen took only one shot in the 4Q on Monday. That, plus a look at how the game is being officiated differently, and a new NBA gambling scandal.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

The Triple Team: Did OKC plan their rebuild better than the Jazz?A look at what the Thunder did right. Plus: some strong words for Talen Horton-Tucker, and a look at the tank race.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

The Triple Team: Keyonte George has been the Jazz’s No. 1 option — with good resultsPlus: What was Quin Snyder's return like? And are Johnny Juzang and Micah Potter NBA-level players?

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

The Triple Team: Denver Nuggets hand Utah Jazz a blowout loss and a lot of lessonsWhat can the Utah Jazz learn from a blowout loss in Denver? Quite a bit.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

The Triple Team: A Jazz fan won a car tonight — but almost didn’tIt was the loudest the Delta Center crowd got all night. Plus: the player selection for tonight's game, and what does Will Hardy think about his technical foul count this season?

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

The Triple Team: The cold, hard truth of starting three Jazz rookies on displayPlaying the rookies does just make it harder to win. Plus, on Keyonte George's brain, and how the Minnesota Timberwolves' ownership drama might impact the Jazz.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »