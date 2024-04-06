Raptors snap 15-game losing streak with win over Bucks

Gary Trent Jr. scored 31 points, while Immanuel Quickley came close to a triple-double for the Toronto Raptors , who snapped a 15-game losing streak by defeating the struggling Milwaukee Bucks 117-111 on Friday. Without their injured star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks lost for the fifth time in their last six games. The last three losses have come against Washington, Memphis, and Toronto, teams that have more losses than wins this season.

Antetokounmpo missed the game due to a left thigh injury. Trent made seven of 15 three-pointers and helped the Raptors build a 14-point lead in the third quarter before the Bucks rallied. Lillard was ejected with 1:48 remaining and Toronto held on to win their series against Milwaukee 2-1 this season. RJ Barrett added 26 points and Quickley scored 25, along with 11 rebounds and nine assists

Gary Trent Jr. Immanuel Quickley Toronto Raptors Milwaukee Bucks Basketball

Raptors cortan racha de 15 derrotas; se imponen a decaídos BucksGary Trent Jr. anotó 31 puntos, mientras que Immanuel Quickley se quedó cerca del triple doble por los Raptors de Toronto, quienes rompieron una seguidilla de 15 derrotas al vencer el viernes 117-111 a los alicaídos Bucks de Milwaukee.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

