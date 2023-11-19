The Lemming Suicide Myth: Debunking Disney's Portrayal

In 1958, Disney released a wildlife documentary called 'White Wilderness.' One scene depicts a tiny, brown-furred rodent — a lemming — scuttling about in the Arctic snow. The film shows large numbers of lemmings falling down a cliff and swimming out into the Arctic Ocean, where they eventually die. However, scientists have debunked the myth that lemmings intentionally kill themselves in droves. Disney faked the scene in the documentary.





