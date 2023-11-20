Woman Dies in Bahamas Boating Accident

A 74-year-old woman from Broomfield died in a boating accident in the Bahamas. The incident was caught on video by survivors. The cause of death has not been disclosed, but it was confirmed that she did not drown. The catamaran carrying 119 people sank in rough waters.





