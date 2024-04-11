The Importance of Strengthening the Gluteus Medius

The gluteus maximus usually gets all the glory. The largest and strongest of the bunch, this baby takes most of the responsibility for creating a powerhouse backside (and that perky peach shape). But the muscle that most of us actually need to pay more attention to is the gluteus medius . Located along the sides of the hips, sitting just under the gluteus maximus , it may not be as big as its neighbor with the more impressive name.
Yet neglecting gluteus medius exercises can come back to bite you in the, well, butt.The glutes in general often end up weak and underused because most of us spend so much time in chairs and couches and cars.The gluteus medius in particular plays a major role in helping to stabilize the hips, particularly when you’re on one leg, like when you’re transferring your weight from one foot to the other as you walk or run. When it’s not firing right, your hip might drop when you take a step, which can lead to a whole host of issues likeWhile many exercises can partially engage the gluteus medius, when you really want to strengthen this muscle, it pays to zero in on it with targeted moves so you know other muscles aren't doing the work. “You really want to isolate this body part,” says Roser. “You want to be able to feel i
