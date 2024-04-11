Mercedes-Benz unveils new details about the upcoming 2025 EQS model

The upcoming 2025 EQS model from Mercedes-Benz features a new grille design with chrome slats against a black background and a standing star on its hood. It resembles the S-Class vehicles more than its predecessor. The EQS will also have a larger battery with a usable capacity of 118 kWh, compared to the previous model's 108.4 kWh. This will result in a longer range. The car will also come with new regenerative braking software that recovers more energy and provides a better pedal feel.
The price of the model has not been announced yet, but it is expected to start at $100,000-plus when it becomes available in the US later this year
