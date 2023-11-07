The Evolution of Peanut Butter: From Paste to Popularity

For most Americans, when it comes to peanut butter, only one question is paramount: creamy or crunchy? What most consumers don't know, is how that choice is shaped by hundreds of years of development through technology, innovation and marketing, that allowed it to become a popular, if not favorite snack in the U.S. The product, made famous for its unique taste, affordability and adaptability, can be eaten by itself, spread on a sandwich or even spooned into a dessert.

Those factors and more have turned it into a $2 billion industry this past year, according to Circana, a Chicago-based research firm, in just spreadable peanut butter, which averages about $0.20 a serving. Peanut butter's longevity in the U.S. boils down to several factors but starts with advancements in technology in the early 1900s with hydrogenation that made transporting the spread possible. Experts believe farmers in the southern U.S. had been grinding peanuts into a paste in the 1800s for years before it reached widespread success. It was Peter Pan, originally known as E.K

